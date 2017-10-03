Trump wants to show the federal government cares with visit to Puerto Rico

Washington — US President Donald Trump will survey hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico on Tuesday, hoping to underscore government recovery efforts and repair damage done by his contentious early response to the crisis.

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria thrashed through the island, residents are still short of food and largely without access to power or potable water.

Trump’s wants to show that the federal government is on top of the daunting recovery effort, and that 3.4-million US citizens are not forgotten. The administration’s critics said the early response was not fast enough or large enough, prompting the pugilistic president to punch back.

He berated San Juan’s mayor — who was frequently on TV asking for help — and suggested Puerto Ricans were "ingrates" who "want everything to be done for them". Trump went on to accuse the media of lying about the "great job" he was doing, in a series of excoriating weekend tweets. "We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates ... people are now starting to recognise the amazing work that has been done," he wrote.