Donald Trump condemns Las Vegas shooting, while remaining mum on gun control

Police said they believed Paddock acted alone but were at a loss to explain what might have precipitated it.

"We have no idea what his belief system was," Clark County sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters. "I can’t get into the mind of a psychopath." Although police said they had no other suspects, Lombardo said investigators wanted to talk to Paddock’s girlfriend and live-in companion, Marilou Danley, who he said was travelling abroad, possibly in Tokyo.

Lombardo also said detectives were "aware of other individuals" who were involved in the sale of weapons Paddock acquired.

Investigators recovered at least 16 guns, including assault rifles, from Paddock’s room at the Mandalay Bay, and another 18 firearms along with bomb-making materials at one of his two homes.

Officials have reacted cautiously to an Islamic State group claim that Paddock was a "soldier of the caliphate" but while his motive remained unclear, the shooting instantly rekindled the divisive national debate on gun control.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that now was not the time for politics, a tactic frequently used by gun advocates to diffuse public outrage.

"There’s a time and place for a political debate, but now is the time to unite as a country," said Sanders.

Trump insisted, "our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence." But in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, that unity was difficult to find.

Trump’s vanquished election rival Hillary Clinton hit out at the gun manufacturers lobby — the National Rifle Association (NRA) — which has backed a congressional push to make it easier to obtain a gun silencer.

"The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer," tweeted Clinton, whose Democratic Party has tried in vain to introduce lasting gun control measures.

"Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

There have already been more than 270 mass shootings in the US this year alone, according to www.massshootingtracker.org, although the exact definition is contested.

Gun violence accounts for more than 33,000 deaths each year in the US and, according to the latest Gallup poll, 55% of American voters would like to see stricter rules for buying guns.

But the issue is highly sensitive and Trump’s own views have changed markedly over his years in public life.

After the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where 20 six- and seven-year old children and six adults were mowed down by a disturbed 20-year-old, Trump appeared to favour stricter rules.

Back then, his predecessor Obama — who often called Sandy Hook the worst moment of his eight year presidency — called for the deadlock to be broken and for Congress to act.

At that time Trump tweeted: "President Obama spoke for me and every American in his remarks in #Newtown Connecticut." But since then Trump — whose White House bid was endorsed by the NRA — has positioned himself as a defender of the constitutional "right to keep and bear arms". The NRA donated an estimated $30m to Trump’s campaign in 2016, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

US senator Chris Murphy, who was the congressman for Sandy Hook, renewed a call for action in the wake of the Las Vegas attack.

"This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic," he said.

AFP, Reuters