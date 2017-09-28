World / Americas

RUSSIAN INTERFERENCE PROBES

Trump slams Facebook and questions its role in election

28 September 2017 - 06:16 Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Washington — US President Donald Trump has criticised Facebook as "anti-Trump" and questioned its role during the 2016 presidential campaign, amid probes into alleged Russian interference in the election and possible collusion by Trump’s associates.

His salvo came on Wednesday as the social media company prepares to hand over to congressional investigators 3,000 political advertisements it said were likely to have been bought by Russian entities during and after the 2016 presidential contest.

Trump appeared to embrace the focus on the social media network in his comments, which also took aim at traditional media outlets, targeted by the president as "fake news".

"Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump," he said on Twitter, levelling the same charge against the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Donald Trump says NFL barbs about patriotism, not race

President insists it’s about respect for the country, flag and national anthem, after more than 150 players knelt or sat in 14 games on Sunday
World
2 days ago

Representatives for Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s tweet.

US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the house intelligence committee, which is among those investigating Russia’s role, said he expected to have the advertisements by next week and that they should be made public.

"You really need to see them to recognise how cynical an effort this was by the Kremlin, how they sought to just accentuate those divisions ... and drive American against American," Schiff said, adding that Facebook and Twitter executives should testify publicly about the issue.

Facebook and other technology companies are coming under increased scrutiny amid the Russia investigations. The probes, being conducted by several congressional committees along with the Department of Justice, have clouded Trump’s tenure since he took office in January.

Reuters

Alabama senator election sends shockwaves through Washington

Donald Trump’s pick in the Alabama Republican Senate runoff loses against a populist former judge, denting the president’s influence over ...
World
20 hours ago

Trump raises millions for Republicans at a bankrupt restaurant that is taking a leaf from his book

The private dinner at Le Cirque attracted some big names in US finance and real estate, as the party’s fundraising machine kicks into gear to ...
World
20 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Trump slams Facebook and questions its role in ...
World / Americas
2.
Rohingya should be able to return to Myanmar, ...
World / Asia
3.
Iraq’s Kurds emphatic ‘yes’ vote causes backlash
World / Middle East
4.
Pope Francis steps up global campaign to support ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Alabama senator election sends shockwaves through Washington
World / Americas

Trump raises millions for Republicans at a bankrupt restaurant that is taking a ...
World / Americas

Kushner used personal email to White House aides
World / Americas

New Trump travel ban could work, say legal experts
World / Americas

California sues Trump over that wall
World / Americas

North Korea could make ‘mentally deranged Trump’ pay, with hydrogen bomb
World / Asia

Trump vs Merkel: low-key and pragmatic vs bombastic and impulsive
World

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.