Trump slams Facebook and questions its role in election

Washington — US President Donald Trump has criticised Facebook as "anti-Trump" and questioned its role during the 2016 presidential campaign, amid probes into alleged Russian interference in the election and possible collusion by Trump’s associates.

His salvo came on Wednesday as the social media company prepares to hand over to congressional investigators 3,000 political advertisements it said were likely to have been bought by Russian entities during and after the 2016 presidential contest.

Trump appeared to embrace the focus on the social media network in his comments, which also took aim at traditional media outlets, targeted by the president as "fake news".

"Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump," he said on Twitter, levelling the same charge against the New York Times and the Washington Post.