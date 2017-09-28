Despite calls for Tom Price to quit after trips funded by the taxpayer, he is staying put

Washington — President Donald Trump’s private jet-loving health secretary isn’t taking off just yet.

Tom Price, Trump’s head of health and human services (HHS), spoke to White House chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday and did not offer his resignation over his taxpayer-funded trips on charter jets, said a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Price is facing investigations by Congress and the HHS office of the inspector-general over what Politico has reported are at least 24 private flights, with costs totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Asked earlier on Wednesday whether he would fire Price, Trump said he was looking "very closely" at the possibility. "I am not happy with him," the Trump said.

If Price stays, the White House may simply let him deal with the scandal himself. The White House will not defend Price’s use of charter flights for routine travel, another official said, calling it an inappropriate use of federal money.

Trump is also displeased with Price over the failure so far to pass legislation repealing and replacing Obamacare, but has kept him on because of Price’s relationship with House speaker Paul Ryan, according to a person close to the president.

Price’s staying, however, raises the risk of a drumbeat of stories about his use of the jets when at least two other cabinet officials — treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt — are also facing questions over similar use of private or government aircraft.

Earlier in the day, the House committee on oversight and government reform released a letter asking Price for details on his use of "government-owned aircraft for personal travel or private noncommercial aircraft for official travel". The oversight letter is part of a wider probe by the committee into the use of government planes or private aircraft by senior Trump administration officials.

The letter, signed by the committee’s top Republican and Democrat, gives Price two weeks to provide the records. It also drags the former congressman into an inquiry led by fellow Republicans, a relative rarity in Washington politics.

HHS said that it had initiated its own review of travel processes and procedures and would fully cooperate with Congress and the agency’s office of the inspector-general.

Mnuchin was criticised after he and his wife took an Air Force jet on August 21 to meet business leaders in Kentucky and visit the Fort Knox gold reserves. Mnuchin and his staff also requested a government aircraft for his honeymoon in August, though he did not use the jet. Pruitt also flew on private jets several times, CBS News has reported.

Price took over the HHS job in February, and part of his role has been to push for repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Those efforts have failed so far, with Senate Republicans dropping their latest effort to overturn former president Barack Obama’s marquee law earlier this week.

Last week, Price spokesperson Charmaine Yoest defended Price’s travel. "The travel department continues to check every possible source for travel needs including commercial, but commercial travel is not always feasible," she said.

Representative Trey Gowdy, the South Carolina Republican who chairs the oversight committee, declined to comment on whether Price should stay in the job.

"It was not my job to give President Obama hiring or firing advice nor is it my job to give President Trump hiring or firing advice," Gowdy said in an e-mailed statement. "Our job is to accumulate facts to elucidate the truth."

Democratic criticism

Democrats have pounced on the jet trips. Five House Democrats sent a letter to Price on Wednesday calling on him "to do the right thing and immediately tender your resignation".

Representative Frank Pallone, the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said Wednesday that if the allegations against Price are true, Price "should reimburse taxpayers for the funds he spent on private jets and apologise to the American people for his gross breach of the public trust."

Pallone also said he was shocked by "the outright hypocrisy of these actions from a man who has spent his career railing against government waste".

In 2009, Price told CNBC that Congress should cut spending on government aircraft that supporters said were needed to carry military officials leading soldiers into combat. Price criticised an original effort to spend $550m on eight passenger jets, and also objected to a reduced $220m request for four jets.

"Now we need to cut it from four jets to zero jets," he said at the time. This is just another example of fiscal irresponsibility run amok in congress right now."

Bloomberg