Trump raises millions for Republicans at a bankrupt restaurant that is taking a leaf from his book

Republicans are gearing up their fundraising efforts as they prepare to defend their House and Senate majorities in next year’s midterm elections.

The New York event was held just as results began to trickle in from the Republican primary for a Senate seat in Alabama, where Trump’s favoured candidate, Luther Strange, lost to anti-establishment conservative Roy Moore.

While the president had "made some mistakes", Catsimatidis had said earlier, donors were happy with the change in tone that Trump had brought to the White House.

"Don’t forget, under Obama, the businesspeople and the banks were the enemies of Washington," Catsimatidis said. "The one thing Donald Trump has done is, the businesspeople and banks are no longer the enemies, and the businesspeople feel better and they are making investments."

Trump wasn’t the only draw. Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser and the former president of Goldman Sachs, spoke at the fundraiser, according to guest Bob Wright.

"It was a very positive kind of a thing," Wright, a former NBCUniversal chairman and now a senior adviser at private equity firm Lee Equity Partners, said afterwards.

According to Wright, Trump praised Cohn, who said last month the administration must do a better job of condemning neo-Nazis.

Le Cirque, in 58th Street between Lexington and Third avenues, has been popular with Trump since his days as a New York property developer. In June 2016 he held a fundraiser there with some of Wall Street’s biggest donors, including financiers Carl Icahn and John Paulson, as well as New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, now the US ambassador in London.

Once among the city’s most prestigious restaurants, Le Cirque has lately suffered a series of indignities, including being demoted to a single star by the New York Times and exploring early bird specials to help fill empty tables and pay its bills.

The restaurant filed for bankruptcy in March, though the Maccioni family that owns it has no plans to close.

"We are trying to use the bankruptcy laws exactly like the president did," Mario Maccioni said on Tuesday evening. "And in our case, hopefully, it will work as well as it did for him."

Trump’s companies have filed for bankruptcy at least four times.

