New Trump travel ban could work, say legal experts

New York — President Donald Trump’s announcement on Sunday restricting travellers from an expanded list of countries has been criticised by immigrant and civil rights groups as no more lawful than his previous travel ban, but it could stand a better chance of holding up in court, legal experts said.

The new presidential proclamation, which Trump said was needed to screen out terrorist or public safety threats, indefinitely restricts travel from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea. Some officials from Venezuela will also be barred.

Trump’s March 6 temporary travel ban, which replaced another ban from January and expired on Sunday, targeted six Muslim-majority countries. It sparked international outrage and was quickly blocked by federal courts as unconstitutional discrimination or a violation of immigration law.