Mexican rescuers race against time to free trapped survivors

Rescuers previously had seen a hand protruding from the debris, and she wiggled her fingers when asked if she was still alive, Televisa said.

The girl’s full name was not made public, but her family waited in anguish nearby, knowing that the bodies of 21 school children and four adults had already been recovered from the Enrique Rebsamen School.

They and other parents clung to hope after rescue teams reported a teacher and two students had sent text messages from within the rubble.

Rescuers moved slowly, erecting makeshift wooden scaffolding to prevent rubble from crumbling further and seeking a path to the child through the unstable ruins.

As in rescue scenes throughout the central Valley of Mexico, officials ruled out using heavy equipment as long as there were signs of life below.

About 14 hours after the effort began, rescue workers in hard hats made an urgent plea on camera for beams and chains to support parts of the school ruins that were collapsing.

"We have a lot of hope that some will still be rescued," said David Porras, one of scores of volunteers helping the search at the school for children aged 3 to 14.

"But we’re slow, like turtles," he said.

Rescuers periodically demanded "total silence" of bystanders, who would freeze in place and stay quiet, to better hear calls for help.

Similar efforts have pulled more than 50 survivors from buildings around the country, President Enrique Pena Nieto said in a national address.

Such rescues lead to impassioned cries of "Yes we can!" from responders and bystanders.