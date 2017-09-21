California sues Trump over that wall

San Francisco — California is suing the Trump administration over its plan to build a wall along the state’s border with Mexico aimed at keeping the country’s "bad hombres" out of the US
State attorney-general Xavier Becerra filed the complaint on Wednesday, in the most populous state’s latest act of political resistance to US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies aimed at sealing US borders.
California’s southern boundary already has a 76km wall that stretches from the Pacific Ocean to the outskirts of suburban San Diego. Trump’s plans to expand it have triggered an outpouring of condemnation from the state’s Democratic leaders, including governor Jerry Brown, who, in March 2016, called the proposal "absolutely preposterous".
The lawsuit adds to the state’s burgeoning pushback against the president’s agenda, including lawsuits challenging Trump’s travel ban that targeted mostly Muslim nations and his threat to punish so-called sanctuary cities that fail to co-operate with a federal effort to deport undocumented immigrants. Governor Brown is close to signing into law a measure that would make California the first sanctuary state.
"The president is committed to keeping America safe, and a significant part of doing that is securing the border," Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the US justice department, said in an e-mailed statement. "The department looks forward to vigorously defending his inherent authority to do so."
Trump signed the "Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements" executive order on January 25, laying out a broad framework for construction of the border wall. The order cites the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, which allows the government to waive certain laws for construction of border security infrastructure.
An amended version of the act authorised the department of homeland security to install "additional physical barriers" to deter illegal crossing along "not less than 1,120km (700 miles) of the south-west border", while requiring the department’s secretary to identify priority areas for construction by December 31 2008. Becerra claims the administration is relying on a provision "nine years after the authority to waive laws for expedited construction expired".
In addition, the areas marked for construction are not "high illegal entry" regions where fencing would be most "practical and effective".
The state is asking the court to prohibit the Trump administration from "engaging in any and all planning, design and construction activities related to installing barriers" along San Diego’s border, until the government is in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act. It also alleges that the waivers issued by the administration violate the 10th amendment of the US constitution since it would grant them "indefinite and open-ended" power to waive state laws.
The border wall is among Trump’s highest priorities. On August 22, he threatened a government shutdown to force congress into funding its construction. He also called Democratic lawmakers who have objected to the plan "obstructionists".
Bloomberg
