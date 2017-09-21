California sues Trump over that wall

San Francisco — California is suing the Trump administration over its plan to build a wall along the state’s border with Mexico aimed at keeping the country’s "bad hombres" out of the US

State attorney-general Xavier Becerra filed the complaint on Wednesday, in the most populous state’s latest act of political resistance to US President Donald Trump’s immigration policies aimed at sealing US borders.

California’s southern boundary already has a 76km wall that stretches from the Pacific Ocean to the outskirts of suburban San Diego. Trump’s plans to expand it have triggered an outpouring of condemnation from the state’s Democratic leaders, including governor Jerry Brown, who, in March 2016, called the proposal "absolutely preposterous".

The lawsuit adds to the state’s burgeoning pushback against the president’s agenda, including lawsuits challenging Trump’s travel ban that targeted mostly Muslim nations and his threat to punish so-called sanctuary cities that fail to co-operate with a federal effort to deport undocumented immigrants. Governor Brown is close to signing into law a measure that would make California the first sanctuary state.

"The president is committed to keeping America safe, and a significant part of doing that is securing the border," Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the US justice department, said in an e-mailed statement. "The department looks forward to vigorously defending his inherent authority to do so."