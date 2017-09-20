Premier pleads for help after hurricane devastates Dominica

Pointe-à-Pitre — Hurricane Maria smashed into the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica on Tuesday, with its prime minister describing devastating damage as winds and rain from the storm also hit territories still reeling from Irma.

Maria, which has been fluctuating in intensity between a category four and category five hurricane on its path through the Caribbean, hit Dominica with winds of up to 257km/h, according to the US National Hurricane Centre.

"We have lost all what money can buy and replace," Dominica Premier Roosevelt Skerrit posted on Facebook, saying there were initial reports of "widespread devastation".

"My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains."

Earlier, he said his roof had blown off and house flooded, leaving him "at the complete mercy of the hurricane".