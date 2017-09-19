Now US seaboard braces for Hurricane Jose

The two storms build on a devastating 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, coming just after hurricane Harvey inundated Texas and hurricane Irma raked Florida’s west coast, leaving dozens of people dead and upending energy and agriculture markets.

On Monday the government of Barbados issued a hurricane warning regarding Maria for nearby Dominica, a step usually taken about 36 hours before the expected arrival of tropical-force winds. The government of France issued a similar warning for Guadeloupe.

As of 11am New York time on Monday, Jose was moving northwards at about 14km/h with maximum sustained winds of almost 145km/h.

Jose was forecast to remain a hurricane on early Tuesday, the centre said. Tropical storm watches may be issued on the east coast, the centre said in its latest advisory.

Rip currents

Life-threatening rip currents are expected along parts of the US east coast, and tropical storm watches may be needed for portions of the area from North Carolina to New England during the next day or two, according to the advisory, the 49th so far about the long-lived weather system.

Jose may affect five refineries along the east coast that are able to process about 1.1-million barrels of oil a day, Bloomberg data showed. If it were to veer more towards New York City, Jose could disrupt vessels carrying crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products along the Atlantic seaboard, said Shun-ondo Basu, a Bloomberg New Energy Finance meteorologist and natural gas analyst.

Some forecasters see Jose staying far enough offshore to avoid any major effects on the US. The hurricane centre’s margin of error for a storm five days out is about 362km, on average.

In 2012, Superstorm Sandy created about $70bn of damage after hitting the New York metropolitan region.

AccuWeather sees the storm tracking close enough to the coast to produce heavy seas and gusty winds, as well as to deliver rain early in the week.