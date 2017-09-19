Hurricane Maria plows into Dominica, heads for US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

The last major hurricane to strike Puerto Rico directly was Georges, which made landfall there as a Category 3 storm, he said.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, urged island residents on Twitter to brace for the storm’s arrival, saying: "It is time to seek refuge with a family member, friend or head to a state shelter."

Puerto Rico narrowly avoided a direct hit two weeks ago from Hurricane Irma, which reached a rare Category 5 status and ranked as the most powerful Atlantic storm on record. It devastated several smaller islands, including the US Virgin Islands of St Thomas and St John.

Prayers and mattresses

US Virgin Islands governor Kenneth Mapp said Maria was due late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday to pass within 16km of the island of St Croix, which escaped the brunt of Irma’s Category 5 clout on September 6. The island is home to about 55,000 year-round residents, roughly half of the entire territory’s population.

Mapp warned that hurricane-force winds were expected to howl across St Croix for eight hours, accompanied by up to 46 cm of rain, followed by nearly a week of additional showers.

At an evening news conference, he predicted most islanders would be without electricity for weeks, and that "some folks will not get power in months".

A curfew will be imposed starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, he said.

Mapp asked the public for prayers and urged St Croix residents take cover in one of three emergency shelters on the island. For those choosing to stay in their homes during the storm, he said, they might consider climbing into a second-floor bathtub and pulling a mattress over them to stay safe in the event they lose their roofs.

Forecasts predict Maria will be the worst storm to hit St Croix since Hugo, a Category 4 storm, in 1989.

The territory’s two other main islands, St Thomas and St John, which lie to the north of St Croix, sustained widespread heavy damage from Irma, which killed more than 80 people in the Caribbean and the US mainland.

Maria was expected to whip up storm surges — seawater driven ashore by wind — of up to 2.7m above normal tide levels, the NHC said. Parts of Puerto Rico could get as much as 64cm of rain, it said.

Puerto Rico, an island of about 3.4-million inhabitants, opened shelters and began to dismantle construction cranes that could be vulnerable to Maria’s high winds as residents rushed to buy plywood, water and other supplies.

Maria marks the 13th named Atlantic storm of the year, the seventh hurricane so far this season and the fourth major hurricane — defined as Category 3 or higher — following Harvey, Irma and Jose, the NHC said.

Those numbers are all above average for a typical season, which is only about halfway through for 2017.

Reuters