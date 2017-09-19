World / Americas

Hurricane Maria plows into Dominica, heads for US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

19 September 2017 - 09:03 Richardo Ortiz
A car passes next to a banner warning of a "Red Alert" for rains as Hurricane Maria approaches in Pointe-a-Pitre on France’s Guadeloupe island, on September 18 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Ponce — Hurricane Maria, the second Category 5 storm to hit the Caribbean this month, plowed into the small island nation of Dominica on Monday with roof-ripping fury, on a collision course with the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico later this week.

Hurricane Maria was upgraded on Monday evening to the top of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale when its maximum sustained winds reached 215km/h, with higher gusts, the US National Hurricane Center reported.

Less than 90 minutes later, the centre of the storm, described by the NHC as "potentially catastrophic", passed almost directly over Dominica, on a track that would put it over Puerto Rico by Wednesday, according to the agency’s latest bulletins.

US Marines Corps haul their gear out of a MV-22B Osprey that evacuated them to the USS Kearsarge aircraft carrier from the US Virgin Islands as Hurricane Maria heads for the Caribbean, on September 18 2017. Picture: REUTERS

There was no immediate word on the fate of Dominica, a former British colony home to 72,000 people that lies in the eastern Caribbean about halfway between the French islands of Guadeloupe, to the north, and Martinique, to the south.

But Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said in a Facebook post at about the time Maria made landfall that the storm had blown the roof off his home, adding, "I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding."

He then said, "I have been rescued."

Millions more in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, still reeling from Hurricane Irma earlier this month, have another day or two to prepare for the storm, forecasters said.

If Maria retains its strength, it would be the most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 85 years, since a Category 4 storm swept the US island territory in 1932, NHC spokesman Dennis Feltgen said.

People look out at the ocean as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bourg on the French island of Guadeloupe, on September 18 2017. Picture: REUTERS

The last major hurricane to strike Puerto Rico directly was Georges, which made landfall there as a Category 3 storm, he said.

The governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello, urged island residents on Twitter to brace for the storm’s arrival, saying: "It is time to seek refuge with a family member, friend or head to a state shelter."

Puerto Rico narrowly avoided a direct hit two weeks ago from Hurricane Irma, which reached a rare Category 5 status and ranked as the most powerful Atlantic storm on record. It devastated several smaller islands, including the US Virgin Islands of St Thomas and St John.

Prayers and mattresses

US Virgin Islands governor Kenneth Mapp said Maria was due late on Tuesday night or early on Wednesday to pass within 16km of the island of St Croix, which escaped the brunt of Irma’s Category 5 clout on September 6. The island is home to about 55,000 year-round residents, roughly half of the entire territory’s population.

Mapp warned that hurricane-force winds were expected to howl across St Croix for eight hours, accompanied by up to 46 cm of rain, followed by nearly a week of additional showers.

At an evening news conference, he predicted most islanders would be without electricity for weeks, and that "some folks will not get power in months".

A curfew will be imposed starting at 10am local time on Tuesday, he said.

Mapp asked the public for prayers and urged St Croix residents take cover in one of three emergency shelters on the island. For those choosing to stay in their homes during the storm, he said, they might consider climbing into a second-floor bathtub and pulling a mattress over them to stay safe in the event they lose their roofs.

Forecasts predict Maria will be the worst storm to hit St Croix since Hugo, a Category 4 storm, in 1989.

The territory’s two other main islands, St Thomas and St John, which lie to the north of St Croix, sustained widespread heavy damage from Irma, which killed more than 80 people in the Caribbean and the US mainland.

Maria was expected to whip up storm surges — seawater driven ashore by wind — of up to 2.7m above normal tide levels, the NHC said. Parts of Puerto Rico could get as much as 64cm of rain, it said.

Puerto Rico, an island of about 3.4-million inhabitants, opened shelters and began to dismantle construction cranes that could be vulnerable to Maria’s high winds as residents rushed to buy plywood, water and other supplies.

Maria marks the 13th named Atlantic storm of the year, the seventh hurricane so far this season and the fourth major hurricane — defined as Category 3 or higher — following Harvey, Irma and Jose, the NHC said.

Those numbers are all above average for a typical season, which is only about halfway through for 2017.

Reuters

