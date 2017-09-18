ANALYSIS: Trump’s Lattice rejection is bad news for other Chinese investment

The White House said the $1.3bn transaction could have risked US national security and, in addition to the reasons above, also cited “the importance of semiconductor supply chain integrity to the United States Government, and the use of Lattice products by the United States Government.”

Trump’s decision was swiftly condemned by Beijing, where a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Commerce said countries shouldn’t use security reviews “as a tool for protectionism.”

“We hope that certain countries can look at Chinese companies’ overseas acquisitions objectively and fairly, and provide fair treatment to this kind of normal commercial activity,” said Gao Feng, the ministry spokesman.

Many sectors of China’s economy remain largely closed to foreign investors.

The companies have said they see anti-China sentiment in the US at work. Lattice’s chief executive said his company and Canyon Bridge had tried to address all possible national-security issues through an agreement to give the US government control over Lattice’s intellectual property and technology if the tie-up were approved.On Capitol Hill, though, the decision didn’t strike lawmakers as a political one. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (Republican, Idaho) said at a hearing about CFIUS’s role that took place the day after Trump’s decision that the Lattice case “sounds like it should be considered textbook CFIUS” and that the move was reassuring.

At the same time, Crapo, whose committee has oversight authority over CFIUS, indicated that the debate over CFIUS’s powers is far from settled. “We should discuss whether CFIUS is even the right agency to reform in order to address various complaints associated today with China’s investment strategies,” Crapo said, praising what he referred to as the US’s “world-renowned” open investment policy.

His comments echo sentiments that have been expressed by some free-market congressional Republicans and private business people who remain wary of shutting out too much foreign investment.

Still, a growing bipartisan group in Congress and some former and current administration officials are arguing that strengthening the CFIUS review process is paramount to protect national security.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas and Representative Robert Pittenger (Republican, North Carolina) have both said they soon plan to introduce CFIUS overhaul bills that would ratchet up scrutiny of foreign investment in the US, including provisions aimed at Chinese deals in technology and other sectors.