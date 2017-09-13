World / Americas

HURRICANE IRMA:

Residents return to pick up the pieces in Florida

This is going to be a frustrating event. It's going to take some time to let people back into their homes

13 September 2017 - 06:50 Andy Sullivan and Robin Respaut
Sand covers Ft Lauderdale Beach Boulevard after Hurricane Irma blew though Ft Lauderdale, Florida, US, on September 10 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Sand covers Ft Lauderdale Beach Boulevard after Hurricane Irma blew though Ft Lauderdale, Florida, US, on September 10 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Florida allowed some residents to return on Tuesday to areas hammered by Hurricane Irma’s high winds and storm surge, while the death toll rose in the second major hurricane to hit the US in 2017.

Irma, which rampaged through the Caribbean islands,, was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday. At its peak, it prompted evacuation orders for 6.5-million people in Florida, the largest evacuation in modern US history. Latest figures put the death toll at 40 in the Caribbean and six in Florida and Georgia.

A Florida official said there had been more deaths yet to be reported, particularly on the Florida Keys, where Irma arrived as a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 215km/h on Sunday.

Local authorities told 90,000 residents of Miami Beach and from some parts of the Keys they could go home, but warned it might not be prudent to remain there.

"This is going to be a frustrating event. It’s going to take some time to let people back into their homes particularly in the Florida Keys," said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Rescuers were continuing to assist people stranded by flooding around Jacksonville, in the state’s northeast, Long said.

Irma devastated several Caribbean islands, destroying about one-third of the buildings on the Dutch-ruled portion of St Martin island, the Dutch Red Cross said.

The storm was the second hurricane to make landfall in the US in a little more than two weeks, when it roared over Key Cudjoe. Hurricane Harvey hit Houston late in August, killing 60 people and wreaking $180bn in damage.

Monroe County commissioner Heather Carruthers said that people had been killed in the Keys, which have 80,000 permanent residents, but she did not have a count on how many.

Several major airports in Florida that halted passenger operations due to the storm began limited service on Tuesday, including Miami International, one of the busiest airports in the US.

Miami Beach would allow residents to return home, its mayor said. Monroe County opened road access for residents and business owners from Key Largo, the main island at the upper end of the chain, as well as the towns of Tavernier and Islamorada farther to the south, fire officials said.

No timetable was given for reopening the remainder of the Keys, which are linked by a series of causeways and bridges down to Key West, a popular tourist spot on the southern tip of Florida.

Utilities reported 6.9-million homes and businesses were without electricity in Florida and neighbouring states and said that it could take weeks to fully restore service.

Reuters

READ THIS:

Downgraded Irma floods Florida

Power cuts leave millions in the dark and roofs ripped off homes as downgraded hurricane batters the US’s sunshine state
World
1 day ago

South Africans affected by Hurricane Irma in British Virgin Islands ask SA for help

Graeme McCallum from Cape Town‚ who has been living abroad for 20 years‚ says more than 70 South Africans are still missing following the ...
National
1 day ago

Insurers gather in glitz of Monte Carlo to discuss storm costs, as Irma hits Florida

Damages are not expected to be so excessive that they hit insurers’ capital base in a way that would lift slumping insurance prices or hurt ...
World
1 day ago

Hurricane Irma lays waste to all in its path as it heads up Florida’s west coast

The now Category 2 storm has knocked out power to at least 4.5-million customers, paralysed tanker traffic, shut petrol stations and is now ...
World
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nigeria struggles to contain cholera
World / Africa
2.
Residents return to pick up the pieces in Florida
World / Americas
3.
UN council widens North Korea sanctions
World / Asia
4.
Common type 2 diabetes test not accurate for ...
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.