Joesley Batista, Brazilian tycoon at centre of graft, hands himself in

São Paulo — Joesley Batista, the Brazilian tycoon who turned JBS into a global meat powerhouse, has handed himself in to police, the latest chapter of a scandal that has tipped Brazil back into political chaos and left his family’s business empire reeling.

J&F Investimentos, the holding company that controls JBS, confirmed that Batista and J&F executive Ricardo Saud had turned themselves into federal police in São Paulo, following a Supreme Court order for their arrest.

Earlier, Judge Edson Fachin issued the arrest warrants and the temporary suspension of the immunity granted in a plea-bargain agreement signed by the businessmen with Brazilian authorities in May.

The court’s decision follows a request for their arrest by Rodrigo Janot, the country’s chief prosecutor, who said that Batista and Saud left out information from testimony submitted to Brazilian prosecutors earlier this year, when they confessed to graft and other crimes.

According to the judge, if the two executives were left at liberty "they would find the same incentives directed to concealing part of the probative elements" of their testimony.