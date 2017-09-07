Irma barrels towards Florida, leaving ‘total carnage’ in its wake

London/Boston/Pointe-à-Pitre — The Caribbean island of Barbuda is a scene of "total carnage" after the passage of Hurricane Irma and the tiny two-island nation will be seeking assistance from the international community to rebuild, its prime minister said on Thursday.

Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, told the BBC that about half of Barbuda’s population of about 1,800 were homeless while nine out of 10 buildings had suffered some level of devastation, many of them total destruction.

"We flew into Barbuda only to see total carnage. It was easily one of the most emotionally painful experiences that I have had," Browne said in an interview on BBC Radio Four.

"Approximately 50% of them [residents of Barbuda] are literally homeless at this time. They are bunking together, we are trying to get … relief supplies to them first thing tomorrow morning," he said, adding that it would take months or years to restore some level of normalcy to the island.

Irma barrelled towards Florida after battering Puerto Rico and devastating a chain of small Caribbean islands, as the Category 5 hurricane threatens to turn into the most expensive storm in US history.

Irma, one of three hurricanes spinning toward North America, is forecast to hit Florida by Sunday afternoon, a prospect that has roiled markets for everything from orange juice to insurance and natural gas. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for some areas, including downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Barclays has estimated insured losses in a worst-case scenario from the storm at $130bn.

"On the forecast track, the extremely dangerous core of Irma will move away from Puerto Rico" on Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 2am New York time. The agency warned of "life-threatening" storm surges "accompanied by large and destructive waves".