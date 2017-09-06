Hurricane Irma one of the strongest Atlantic-basin storms ever

San Juan — Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic storms in a century, churned across northern Caribbean islands on Wednesday with a potentially catastrophic mix of fierce winds, surf and rain, en route to a possible Florida landfall at the weekend.

Irma is expected to become the second powerful storm to thrash the US mainland in as many weeks, but its precise trajectory remains uncertain. Hurricane Harvey killed more than 60 people and caused damaged estimated as high as $180bn when it hit Texas late last month.

The eye of Irma, a category 5 storm packing winds of 295km/h, moved away from the island of Barbuda and toward the island of St Martin, east of Puerto Rico, early on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) in Miami reported. It could hit Florida on Saturday.

"We are hunkered down and it is very windy ... the wind is a major threat," said Garfield Burford, the director of news at ABS TV and Radio on the island of Antigua, south of Barbuda. "So far, some roofs have been blown off." Most people on Antigua and Barbuda were without power and about 1,000 people were spending the night in shelters in Antigua, according to Burford. "It’s very scary ... most of the islands are dark so it’s a very, very frightening."

The eye of the hurricane went over Barbuda, which has a population of about 1,600 people, according to ABS radio. "All hearts and all prayers and all minds go out to the Barbudans at this time because they experienced the full brunt," a radio host said on the station early on Wednesday.

PR professional Alex Woolfall said on Twitter that he was hiding underneath a concrete stairwell as the storm neared St Martin. "Still thunderous sonic boom noises outside and boiling in stairwell. Can feel scream of things being hurled against building," he said. "Okay I am now pretty terrified so can every non-believer, atheist & heretic please pray for me."

The amount of damage and the number of casualties were not known early on Wednesday.

Several other Leeward Islands, including Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, as well as the US and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were under a hurricane warning. "Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the NHC said, warning that Irma "will bring life-threatening wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards" to the islands.