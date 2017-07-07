Hackers set their sights on power plants, and possibly national grids

It was unclear whether US President Donald Trump was planning to address the cyber-attacks at his meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an earlier speech in Warsaw, Trump called out Russia’s "destabilising activities" and urged the country to join "the community of responsible nations".

The US Department of Homeland Security and FBI said they are aware of a potential intrusion in the energy sector. The alert issued to utilities cited activities by hackers since May. "There is no indication of a threat to public safety, as any potential impact appears to be limited to administrative and business networks," the government agencies said in a joint statement.

The US Department of Energy also said the impact appears limited to administrative and business networks and that it was working with utilities and grid operators to enhance security and resilience.

"Regardless of whether malicious actors attempt to exploit business networks or operational systems, we take any reports of malicious cyber activity potentially targeting our nation’s energy infrastructure seriously and respond accordingly," the department said in an e-mailed statement.

Representatives of the National Security Council, the Director of National Intelligence and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission declined to comment. While Bloomberg News was waiting for responses from the government, the New York Times reported that hacks were targeting nuclear power stations.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a non-profit that works to ensure the reliability of the continent’s power system, said it was aware of the incident and was exchanging information with the industry through a secure portal. "At this time, there has been no bulk power system impact in North America," the corporation said in an e-mailed statement.

In addition, the operational controls at Wolf Creek were not pierced, according to government officials. "There was absolutely no operational impact to Wolf Creek," Jenny Hageman, a spokeswoman for the nuclear plant, said in a statement to Bloomberg News. "The reason this is true is because the operational computer systems are completely separate from the corporate network."

Determining who is behind an attack can be tricky. Government officials look at the sophistication of the tools, among other key markers, when gauging whether a foreign government is sponsoring cyber activities. Several private security firms are studying data on the attacks, but none has linked the work to a particular hacking team or country.

"We [can’t] tie this to any known group at this point," said Sean McBride, a lead analyst for FireEye, a global cyber security firm. "That’s not to say it’s not related, but we don’t have the evidence at this point."

US intelligence officials have long been concerned about the security of the country’s electrical grid. The recent attack, striking almost simultaneously at multiple locations, is testing the government’s ability to co-ordinate an effective response among several private utilities, state and local officials, and industry regulators.

Specialised teams from Homeland Security and the FBI have been scrambled to help extricate the hackers from the power stations, in some cases without informing local and state officials. Meanwhile, the US National Security Agency is working to confirm the identity of the hackers, who are said to be using computer servers in Germany, Italy, Malaysia and Turkey to cover their tracks.

Many of the power plants are conventional, but the targeting of a nuclear facility adds to the pressure. While the core of a nuclear generator is heavily protected, a sudden shutdown of the turbine can trigger safety systems. These safety devices are designed to disperse excess heat while the nuclear reaction is halted, but the safety systems themselves may be vulnerable to attack.

Homeland Security and the FBI sent out a general warning about the cyber attack to utilities and related parties on June 28, though it contained few details or the number of plants affected. The government said it was most concerned about the "persistence" of the attacks on choke points of the US power supply. That language suggests hackers are trying to establish backdoors on the plants’ systems for later use, according to a former senior Homeland Security official who asked not to be identified.

Those backdoors can be used to insert software specifically designed to penetrate a facility’s operational controls and disrupt critical systems, according to Galina Antova, co-founder of Claroty, a New York firm that specialises in securing industrial control systems. "We’re moving to a point where a major attack like this is very, very possible. Once you’re into the control systems — and you can get into the control systems by hacking into the plant’s regular computer network — then the basic security mechanisms you’d expect are simply not there."

The situation is a little different at nuclear facilities. Back-up power supplies and other safeguards at nuclear sites are meant to ensure that "you can’t really cause a nuclear plant to melt down just by taking out the secondary systems that are connected to the grid", Edwin Lyman, a nuclear expert with the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a phone interview.

The operating systems at nuclear plants also tend to be legacy controls built decades ago and don’t have digital control systems that can be exploited by hackers. Wolf Creek, for example, began operations in 1985. "They’re relatively impervious to that kind of attack," Lyman said.