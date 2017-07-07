Berkshire Hathaway to pay cash for Texas energy assets

New York — Berkshire Hathaway’s energy unit has reached a multi-billion dollar deal to acquire Texas energy transmission assets, which are part of the giant Energy Futures Holdings (EFH) bankruptcy, the companies announced on Friday.

Berkshire, the conglomerate chaired by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, will get energy delivery company Oncor as part of an all-cash purchase of the re-organised EFH. Oncor’s transmission and distribution network serves 10-million people in Texas.

The companies said the price of the transaction was $9bn. The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed source, reported the total value of the deal at $18bn, including debt. The deal is subject to approvals from Texas utility regulators as well as a bankruptcy court overseeing the three-year-old EFH proceeding, one of the largest bankruptcies to date.

EFH was a casualty of the US shale boom, having wrongly bet natural gas prices would surge when they instead sank due to copious supply.

Executives from both companies emphasised Berkshire’s plans to invest in the assets. "Oncor is an excellent fit for Berkshire Hathaway, and we are pleased to make another long-term investment in Texas — when we invest in Texas, we invest big!" Buffett said.

"By joining forces with Berkshire Hathaway Energy, we will gain access to additional operational and financial resources as we continue to position Oncor to support the evolving energy needs of our state," said Bob Shapard, CEO of Oncor. "Oncor will remain a locally managed Texas company, headquartered in Dallas, committed to the communities we serve, and our customers will continue to receive the safe and reliable service they have come to expect."

State regulators have rejected two previous attempts to buy the Oncor assets noting they were not in the public interest, but Berkshire, led by the folksy Buffett, 86, projected confidence that it would win support and has said the deal would close in the fourth quarter.

The acquisition would be Berkshire’s third largest. Buffett’s other holdings include major assets in real estate and insurance. He is also the biggest shareholder in both Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

AFP