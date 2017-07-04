How can the US get more women into the workforce? ask Canada

During the decades after World War II, a growing share of U.S. and Canadian women participated in the workforce, boosting household incomes and national production, while opening new opportunities for women themselves.

Then in the late 1990s, something changed. Female workforce participation began slipping in the US while it kept marching higher in Canada. By 2016, 74.3% of U.S. women between the ages of 25 and 54 were working or looking for work, compared with 82.2% in Canada, according to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development data. Both were near 76% two decades earlier. The participation gap between men and women also narrowed more in Canada than in the U.S.

Understanding the divergence could help fix America’s growth problem. President Donald Trump has pledged to boost annual increases in U.S. output from around 2% to above 3%. Achieving that ambitious goal would likely require, among other things, boosting labor-force participation.

Many women choose to remain outside the labor force or spend time away from work, often to care for children. But women who want to work, but don’t or can’t, represent untapped economic potential. Enabling them to join the job market over time could generate stronger labor-force growth, offsetting drags from an aging population and other forces, and in turn boost the economy’s growth trajectory.