Close aide of Brazilian president Michel Temer arrested

Brasilia — A former Brazilian cabinet minister and close aide of President Michel Temer was arrested by federal police on Monday, in yet another sign of the country’s political volatility.

Geddel Vieira Lima was detained on suspicion that he tried to obstruct investigations into the deviation of funds from the state-run bank, Caixa Economica Federal, according to a statement by the public prosecutor’s office.

The government’s ex-chief liaison with congress knows he is innocent and trusts the judiciary, a lawyer for Vieira Lima wrote in a statement.

The arrest of the former minister, who resigned in November last year following allegations of influence trafficking, adds to the turbulence in Brasilia.

It comes just hours after Temer decided to attend the Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Germany this week, reversing plans to stay in Brazil to deal with the political crisis, including his own defence against charges of bribe-taking.

Over the next few days, the senate is also due to vote on labour reform, one of the government’s flagship bills. The latest scandal may increase the cost of support for the Temer administration in Congress.

"The opposition will try to exploit the case to create more economic and political instability," said Andre Moura, from the government-allied Social Christian Party. "For them, the worse things get, the better."

The real currency pared gains after news of the arrest, given the prospect of further complications for the government’s market-friendly policies.

Earlier on Monday, Moody’s Investors Service warned that the government’s social security reform was at risk and that a failure to pass the bill could have a negative impact on Brazil’s credit rating.

A presidential aide, who was not authorised to speak on the record, said Temer had been expecting Vieira Lima’s arrest, and he believed it was part of a strategy by police and prosecutors to strangle his government.

The president said he was "almost certain" that the lower house of congress would throw out the charges against him in an interview with BandNews on Monday evening.

Two-thirds of the chamber of deputies must vote in favour of a trial at the Supreme Court for the case to go ahead.

Aside from the obstruction of justice accusations, prosecutors also claim Vieira Lima was attempting to stop others, including the jailed former speaker of the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, from signing a plea bargain deal with investigators.

Cunha was the driving force behind last year’s impeachment of Dilma Rousseff.

Bloomberg