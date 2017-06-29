Shareholders score as robust US banks get clean bill of health from Fed

The Fed’s projections also show regulators may have more leeway to ease rules after years of forcing companies to curtail risk-taking and beef up internal controls — demands that eroded revenue and fueled costs.

The industry is counting on US President Donald Trump to soften that oversight by appointing more business-friendly board members to the Fed, shifting the balance of power from regulators to shareholders. Earlier this month, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin recommended that stress tests be performed every other year and that banks maintaining a sufficiently high level of capital be exempt from exams.

"The highly positive report card puts more wind at the backs of the Trump administration and others who want to soften Dodd-Frank-era regulations," Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, said in a note on Wednesday, referring to a 2010 rewrite of industry rules. "That’s an additional bit of longer term good news for banks."

JPMorgan, the nation’s largest lender, said it’s boosting its quarterly dividend 12% and may increase share repurchases to $19.4bn over the next 12 months — roughly 90% more than in the prior year. Citigroup plans to double its dividend and may purchase up to $15.6bn. Bank of America hiked its dividend 60% and will buy back up to $12bn.

Shares of all three rose more than 1.5% in extended trading in New York. They, along with Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, may collectively buy as much as $64bn in stock. Goldman Sachs has yet to make an announcement.

Generally, banks are expected to distribute close to 100% of their earnings over the next four quarters, substantially more than a year earlier, according to a senior Fed official. On average, analysts had estimated that the 34 firms in this year’s tests would pay out about 86%, according to figures gathered by Bloomberg.

Capital One’s stumble was a surprise. Some analysts had opined that Wells Fargo might not pass after a retail account scandal exposed control lapses. And Morgan Stanley, which last year had to resubmit a plan for managing capital, trailed the rest of Wall Street on one of the main metrics during an initial round of testing last week.

Banks focusing on credit cards struggled most. The Fed said last week that the "recent up-tick in delinquency rates in credit card portfolios" was among stress points for banks in the tests.

Capital One and American Express were the only companies this year to revise their capital plans after the first round of exams. AmEx’s total risk-based capital was projected to fall below the required 8% minimum in the plan it originally submitted.

The Fed ordered Capital One to shore up risk oversight, including how it estimates the theoretical potential for losses "in one of its most material businesses", according to a statement from the central bank that didn’t specify which business. The firm draws the biggest share of its revenue from cards.