Shareholders score as robust US banks get clean bill of health from Fed
New York — The Federal Reserve told big banks they have more than enough capital, then promptly announced a windfall for their shareholders.
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America led US firms in unveiling plans to boost dividends and stock buy-backs by more than analysts had projected, after every lender passed annual stress tests for the first time since the Fed began the reviews in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Shares across the industry rallied in late trading.
Still, Capital One Financial Corporation slipped more than 2% after it was the lone bank to stumble through the exam on Wednesday, garnering conditional approval to make pay-outs while it fixes "material weaknesses" in planning.
Lofty pay-outs once made banks hot stocks before the financial crisis exposed many of them as too thinly capitalised. The companies’ plans unveiled on Wednesday show how they’re trying to generate investor interest — even as many still struggle to meet profitability targets and a few languish below book value.
"This is the big pay-off after seven years of pushing the industry to get to a place where capital planning is well ingrained," said David Wright, an MD at Deloitte’s advisory business, who once worked at the Fed. "They reached the summit."
The Fed’s projections also show regulators may have more leeway to ease rules after years of forcing companies to curtail risk-taking and beef up internal controls — demands that eroded revenue and fueled costs.
The industry is counting on US President Donald Trump to soften that oversight by appointing more business-friendly board members to the Fed, shifting the balance of power from regulators to shareholders. Earlier this month, US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin recommended that stress tests be performed every other year and that banks maintaining a sufficiently high level of capital be exempt from exams.
"The highly positive report card puts more wind at the backs of the Trump administration and others who want to soften Dodd-Frank-era regulations," Ian Katz, an analyst at Capital Alpha Partners, said in a note on Wednesday, referring to a 2010 rewrite of industry rules. "That’s an additional bit of longer term good news for banks."
JPMorgan, the nation’s largest lender, said it’s boosting its quarterly dividend 12% and may increase share repurchases to $19.4bn over the next 12 months — roughly 90% more than in the prior year. Citigroup plans to double its dividend and may purchase up to $15.6bn. Bank of America hiked its dividend 60% and will buy back up to $12bn.
Shares of all three rose more than 1.5% in extended trading in New York. They, along with Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, may collectively buy as much as $64bn in stock. Goldman Sachs has yet to make an announcement.
Generally, banks are expected to distribute close to 100% of their earnings over the next four quarters, substantially more than a year earlier, according to a senior Fed official. On average, analysts had estimated that the 34 firms in this year’s tests would pay out about 86%, according to figures gathered by Bloomberg.
Capital One’s stumble was a surprise. Some analysts had opined that Wells Fargo might not pass after a retail account scandal exposed control lapses. And Morgan Stanley, which last year had to resubmit a plan for managing capital, trailed the rest of Wall Street on one of the main metrics during an initial round of testing last week.
Banks focusing on credit cards struggled most. The Fed said last week that the "recent up-tick in delinquency rates in credit card portfolios" was among stress points for banks in the tests.
Capital One and American Express were the only companies this year to revise their capital plans after the first round of exams. AmEx’s total risk-based capital was projected to fall below the required 8% minimum in the plan it originally submitted.
The Fed ordered Capital One to shore up risk oversight, including how it estimates the theoretical potential for losses "in one of its most material businesses", according to a statement from the central bank that didn’t specify which business. The firm draws the biggest share of its revenue from cards.
While Capital One can proceed with proposed pay-outs, the Fed said it might yet restrict the distributions if a resubmitted plan doesn’t adequately address problems. Gatekeepers within the companies failed to discover the issues themselves, the Fed noted.
"The firm’s internal-controls functions, including independent risk management, did not identify these material weaknesses," the regulator said. "Therefore, senior management was not in a position to provide the firm’s board of directors with a reliable assessment on which to determine the reasonableness of the capital plan."
Capital One’s board cut the coming year’s stock-repurchase programme to $1.85bn. The firm expects to maintain its quarterly dividend of 40c a share, according to a statement from the Virginia-based company.
The lender is "fully committed to addressing the Federal Reserve’s concerns with our capital planning process in a timely manner", CEO Richard Fairbank said in the statement. The company plans to update or affirm its guidance for full-year profits when it announces second-quarter earnings next month.
The annual review is a cornerstone of the Fed’s strategy to prevent a repeat of the financial crisis and taxpayer-funded bailouts. In an initial round last week, firms showed they have enough capital to handle hypothetical turmoil, such as surging unemployment, a sharp drop in housing prices or an extended stock slump. Wednesday’s results marked this year’s final round, determining whether they can proceed with pay-outs.
This time, authorities dropped one of the toughest components of the tests, the so-called qualitative review, for all but the biggest banks. Deutsche Bank’s New York-based trust bank and Banco Santander’s US business, which had both failed two years in a row on qualitative standards, passed after being exempted from that review.
All of Deutsche Bank’s operations in the US will be tested next year after the Fed required the largest foreign lenders to consolidate assets in the country under an umbrella structure that started last July. That will bring the German firm’s broker-dealer in the country under scrutiny for the first time in the tests.
Bloomberg
