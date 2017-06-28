It’s not Trump, it’s America, says Warren Buffett

Seattle/New York — It’s not Trump, it’s America.

That’s the view of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, when asked whether US President Donald Trump deserves credit for surging stock prices after he won the presidential election in November.

"If I ever get elected president, I will never claim credit for anything the market does," Buffett said in an interview that aired late Monday on PBS NewsHour. "Because I don’t want to be blamed when it goes the other direction."

Buffett, who built Berkshire Hathaway into one of the world’s largest companies, has long sought to separate politics from investing.

Even though he supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election, he said repeatedly that the country’s economy would do fine no matter who won.

Since Trump’s election, Buffett has reiterated his view that the US has a system that has proven to generate prosperity.