Poll shows huge support for Lula in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro — Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has kept a clear lead in Brazil’s 2018 presidential race before a looming court ruling that could send him to jail.

Da Silva received about 30% of first-round voter intention regardless of the scenario of contenders, according to a poll published by a Sao Paulo newspaper on Monday.

In simulations for a run-off, only Judge Sergio Moro would defeat the former president. Moro is due to rule in a corruption case in which Da Silva is accused of having received undue benefits from a construction company in exchange for favours he granted when president. He denies wrongdoing and his lawyers say the allegations are part of a campaign to discredit him.

Investors are closely watching the case as a possible conviction and higher court confirmation could prevent him from running. "It should become clear in the next four months whether Lula will be able to run and that may bring volatility to markets," Luis Stuhlberger, manager for Brazil’s Verde fund, said on Saturday.

Political uncertainty surrounding the 2018 presidential election comes on top of a three-year corruption scandal, which helped oust Dilma Rousseff in 2016 and has engulfed her successor, President Michel Temer.

Far-right congressman Jair Bolsonaro continued to gain ground and is tied for second place with Marina Silva, the environmentalist who ended third in the 2014 presidential race. Both have about 15% of votes. Sao Paulo mayor Joao Doria and former supreme court judge Joaquim Barbosa tally about 10%.

Bloomberg