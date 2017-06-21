Another top Tesla executive leaves the company, after six months in the job

San Francisco — Chris Lattner, who joined Tesla from Apple as vice-president of the company’s Autopilot Software, has departed after less than six months on the job, adding to ranks of executives leaving the car maker.

"Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all," Lattner, who joined the company in January, wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Jim Keller now has overall responsibility for Autopilot hardware and software, according to a statement from Tesla. Keller joined the car maker from Advanced Micro Devices in January 2016. The company also said Andrej Karpathy had joined as the director of artificial intelligence and Autopilot Vision, reporting directly to CEO Elon Musk. Karpathy and Keller will work closely together.

"Chris just wasn’t the right fit for Tesla, and we’ve decided to make a change," Tesla said in the statement. "We wish him the best."

Tesla’s autopilot programme has struggled with turnover and the company parted ways with Mobileye, a Jerusalem-based provider of imaging sensing technology, about a year ago. As interest in self-driving technology has exploded, a fierce war for engineering talent has erupted in Silicon Valley. More than 30 companies, from established car makers to little-known startups, have received permits to test their self-driving cars from California’s department of motor vehicles.

Autopilot is Tesla’s suite of driver-assistance technology, and the features are continuously improved via over-the-air software updates. Tesla has claimed that all cars now being made at the company’s factory in Fremont, California, have the hardware needed for full self-driving capability.

But flipping that switch on the $3,000 option will require extensive software validation and regulatory approval. Musk has vowed to demonstrate a fully autonomous Los Angeles-to-New-York cross-country trip by the end of 2017.

