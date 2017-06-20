Chinese beef buyers jostle to get hands on American steak

Beijing — Chinese meat importers are racing to get their hands on the first shipments of beef from the US in 14 years, as strong demand for premium steaks continues to grow in the $2.6bn beef import market.

China and the US last week settled the conditions for American beef exports after the two sides agreed in May to resume the trade. Pent-up demand for US meat could erode sales of Australian beef, China’s top supplier of premium steaks.

"We have ordered 56-tonnes to 58-tonnes of whole carcasses, which are expected to arrive by the end of July," said Chen Fugang, owner of Aoyang International, a Shanghai-based trading company.

Chen said he expected the product to be a hit in the Chinese market, where total beef sales grew about 4% last year to reach 5.9-million tonnes, according to Euromonitor.

"We’re especially interested in several barbecue products, like rib eye and fillet steak, which we believe Chinese customers would like," said Chen.

American beef is known for its quality in China, but was banned in 2003 after a mad cow disease scare. Since then, other beef imports have surged, as domestic production has struggled to keep up with demand from the expanding middle class.

Total beef arrivals rose 22% to 579,836-tonnes last year and foreign suppliers will meet about 20% of demand by 2020, forecasts Rabobank.

"The number of enquiries to our exporters number in the hundreds, if not low thousands, since the announcement of the agreement," said Joel Haggard, senior vice-president for the US Meat Export Federation in Asia-Pacific.

Increased competition for the lucrative premium market will stir concerns in Australia, where a drought has cut the herd size.