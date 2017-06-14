World / Americas

Slowing US consumer inflation could give Fed pause

14 June 2017 - 15:19 Agency Staff
US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS
US Federal Reserve building in Washington DC. Picture: REUTERS

Washington — Falling US petrol prices drove both inflation and retail sales down in May, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The figures came out just hours before the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting where it is widely expected to increase interest rates, despite weak inflation and tepid wage growth.

The consumer price index (CPI), which tracks changes in the cost of household goods and services, declined 0.1% compared with April — largely driven by 6.4% drop in the cost of fuel at the pump, according the to the labour department.

Meanwhile, retail sales dropped a surprising 0.3% in May, also due in part to falling petrol prices, as Americans also bought fewer appliances and electronics, the commerce department reported.

Analysts had projected CPI to be flat, and retail sales to rise 0.1%.

Excluding the food and fuel categories, which can see big swings from month to month, CPI rose 0.1%. The 12-month overall price measure fell below the Fed’s 2% target to 1.9% last month, continuing a steady decline since February, while the core, which has been falling since January, slipped another two-tenths to 1.7%.

Retail sales were still down 0.3% even after excluding the more volatile food and cars categories, the first decline for the core measure since August.

Car sales remained sluggish for the month, falling 0.2% in May, while sales at electronics and appliance stores saw their largest monthly decrease in more than seven years, falling 2.8% for the month.

Petrol stations’s sales fell 2.4%, the biggest dip since February of last year.

The shift towards internet retail continued apace, with department stores declining a full percentage point while "nonstore" retailers soared another 0.8% for the month.

Restaurants and bars also saw a 0.1% decline in May.

American consumers forked out a total of $473.8bn for the month, 3.8% above May of last year.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sniper shoots and injures senior Republicans ...
World / Americas
2.
Slowing US consumer inflation could give Fed pause
World / Americas
3.
Death toll up to 146 in Bangladesh landslides
World / Asia
4.
Zambia suspends 48 MPs for boycotting president’s ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Rand trades flat ahead of US Fed’s rate decision
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.