Fed raises rates and unveils cuts in sign of confidence

It expects to begin the normalisation of its balance sheet this year, gradually ramping up the pace. The plan, which would feature halting reinvestments of ever-larger amounts of maturing securities, did not specify the overall size of the reduction.

"What I can tell you is that we anticipate reducing reserve balances and our overall balance sheet to levels appreciably below those seen in recent years but larger than before the financial crisis," Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen said in a press conference following the release of the Fed’s policy statement.

She added that the balance sheet normalisation could be put into effect "relatively soon." The initial cap for the reduction of the Fed’s Treasuries holdings would be set at $6 billion per month, increasing by $6bn increments every three months over a 12-month period until it reached $30bn per month.

For agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, the cap will be $4bn per month initially, rising by $4bn at quarterly intervals over a year until it reached $20bn per month.

US stocks edged lower and prices of US Treasuries pared gains after the Fed’s policy statement. The dollar was largely flat against a basket of currencies after reversing earlier losses, while the price of gold fell.

"The Fed announcing an update to their reinvestment principles leaves September open (for) the start of balance sheet runoff, and the fact that they haven’t slowed their projected path of rate hikes suggest they can do both balance sheet and rate hikes at the same time," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities.

Eyes On Inflation

The Fed has now raised rates four times as part of a normalisation of monetary policy that began in December 2015.

The central bank had pushed rates to near zero in response to the financial crisis.

Fed policy makers also released their latest set of quarterly economic forecasts, which showed only temporary concern about inflation and continued confidence about economic growth in the coming years.

They forecast US economic growth of 2.2% in 2017, an increase from the previous projection in March. Inflation was expected to be at 1.7% by the end of this year, down from the 1.9% previously forecast.

A retreat in inflation over the past two months has caused jitters that the shortfall, if sustained, could alter the pace of future rate hikes. But the Fed maintained its forecast for three rate hikes next year.

The Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation has retreated to 1.5%, from 1.8% earlier this year, and has run below the central bank’s 2% target for more than five years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Labour Department reported consumer prices unexpectedly fell in May, the second drop in three months.

Yellen indicated the Fed still remained confident inflation would rise to its target over the medium term, bolstered by what she described as a robust labour market that is continuing to strengthen.

The Fed’s estimates for the unemployment rate by the end of this year moved down to 4.3%, the current level, and to 4.2% in 2018, indicating the Fed believes the labour market will continue to tighten.

