Venezuela to ask pope to mediate

Caracas — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday he would ask Pope Francis to persuade opponents that children should not participate in violent protests that have rocked the country, as both sides of the conflict seek help from the Catholic Church.

Young teenagers wearing face masks and throwing rocks are a common sight at antigovernment protests that have roiled the capital, Caracas, since April. At least six of the 67 people killed in the protests were under 18.

Maduro said opposition parties were "training children for terrorist groups", using his preferred terminology for the protesters he says are intent on overthrowing the government.

Demanding that delayed elections be held and angry at shortages of food and medicine, thousands of mostly peaceful protesters have been on the streets since April.

Smaller groups throwing rocks and petrol bombs have been met with teargas grenades, water cannons and other riot-control methods.

Both sides have turned to the Vatican to mediate a solution.

Relations with Venezuela’s Catholic hierarchy and the government have become increasingly strained, with a spate of violent incidents at churches and other religious institutions. Venezuela’s bishops last week delivered a letter to the pope that accused the government of being a dictatorship.

Reuters