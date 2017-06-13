Jeff Sessions denies Russian contact

Nevertheless, the top senators on the intelligence committee vowed they would press Sessions about the role he played in the firing of Comey, his meetings with Russian officials during the campaign and whether the president put pressure on the FBI over its Russia probe.

"You recused yourself from the Russia investigation," Democratic senator Mark Warner said in his prepared remarks. "Yet you participated in the firing of Mr Comey over his handling of that same investigation. We will want to ask you about how you view your recusal and whether you believe you have complied with it fully."

Sessions, in his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since his January confirmation hearing, said that because he recused himself from the Russia probe he "was never briefed" on the inquiry. He added that his knowledge of the probe cames only from what has been publicly reported.

The attorney general said he has learned that Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak was at a reception held in conjunction with a foreign policy speech then-candidate Trump gave at Washington’s Mayflower Hotel in April 2016 that Sessions attended. But Sessions said he did not remember Kislyak being there and had no recollection of interacting with him at the event.

Sessions has acknowledged two other exchanges with the ambassador, yet his failure to initially disclose those encounters during his confirmation hearing helped prompt his recusal from the Russia probe.

Sessions’s testimony comes one day after National Security Agency chief Mike Rogers met behind closed doors with the intelligence committee, after last week saying he could not respond to some questions about the Russia probe and Trump’s alleged involvement in a public hearing.

