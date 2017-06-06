Embattled Michel Temer heads for career-deciding court hearing

If the tribunal judges Temer to have been responsible for abuses in 2014, the court could then annul the election results, throwing Brazil into its second presidential crisis in just more than a year.

The session starts in the capital Brasilia Tuesday at 10pm GMT. More sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and 10pm Thursday.

The verdict will be voted on by the seven-judge panel. But it is possible at any point that the hearing could be adjourned for a lengthy period at the request of one of the judges — something that would win Temer some badly needed breathing space.

The tribunal had previously been considered as something of a sideshow. At most, the court was expected to put the blame for use of dirty campaign money exclusively on Rousseff.

Since the unpopular leftist leader is already out of the picture — having been judged guilty of breaking government accounting rules in 2016 — there would be little trauma. Temer, a conservative, would be allowed to finish his mandate until the end of 2018.

However, the eruption of the hush money allegations against Temer have led to hopes among his opponents that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal will seize the opportunity to bring him down.

On Sunday, Temer’s lawyer Gustavo Guedes claimed that Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot is leaning on the tribunal "to find the president guilty". The accusation of political interference ramped up the already soaring tension in the capital.