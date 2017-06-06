Donald Trump urges department to seek tougher travel ban

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at The George Washington University who has said the immigration order is legal, said Trump’s references to a "travel ban" in his tweets undermine the department’s defence.

"Ironically, it makes more difficult the very thing that Trump was demanding: the reinstatement of his immigration order," Turley said.

US Senator Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate’s foreign relations committee who opposes the ban, said Trump’s tweets on the issue "clearly shows his intent" and disdain for the judicial branch.

"The courts have ruled and the courts said this abused the executive powers.

"His lawyers tried to justify it by saying it wasn’t a travel ban, that it was just extreme vetting," Cardin told CNN. "The president’s made that very clear: it is a travel ban."

Legal challenges to the ban, including by the American Civil Liberties Union and Hawaii, reject the administration’s claim that urgent action is needed to protect people from terrorist attacks. They also note the government had not asked the Supreme Court to intervene earlier, when lower courts denied emergency applications seeking to lift the injunctions against the travel curbs.

On Friday, the Supreme Court asked the challengers of the travel ban to file responses to the emergency request by June 12. Trump’s administration would then be likely to file its own response before the court’s nine justices decide.

Trump needs five votes from the top court in his favour to put the ban into effect. With the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court pick earlier in 2017, the court retains a 5-4 conservative majority, while the lower courts that have ruled thus far have been more liberal-leaning.

If the Supreme Court backs Trump, the 90-day ban on people entering the US from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will be revived. The court could also put a 120-day ban on all refugees into effect

