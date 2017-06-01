Trump’s tweets versus the world

Despite their often harsh content, I’ve come to discover an endearing political innocence in Trump’s tweets. Under-appreciated by the person behind @realDonaldTrump is how these new media formats have transformed the world of American politics in a way that is beyond the reach of any White House communications staff.

The cauldron of new media — which operates now on about a 10-minute news cycle — has boiled Washington down into pure political extract. The details of public policy, Trump’s or anyone else’s, disappear into the vapours. What’s left has become a kind of political crack, and the Trump tweets only feed the habit. Every "fake news" tweet does nothing but take the media’s delirium higher.

A case study in the new anti-content politics was on display last week during Speaker Paul Ryan’s press conference. Challenged on the fairness of the Republican healthcare bill, Ryan gave several minutes of detail about the bill’s provisions on state waivers, risk pools, catastrophic illnesses, pre-existing conditions and premiums as an alternative to ObamaCare. To which the next question was: But won’t premiums go up? He replied, "I just answered that question." Maybe the press conference really should die.

In the new world of synthesised politics, policy substance exists only as a walk-on character in the melodrama. Would anyone notice if they reversed the White House reporters sitting in front of Sean Spicer and the White House reporters in front of Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live?

Somehow Trump holds the charming belief that he should get an exemption from this surrealism. He will not and never will. Washington’s politics are becoming the politics of the campus. Argument is irrelevant, opposition is everything.

Exhibit A: the Paris climate accord. A Trump policy showing signs of success — if success means producing jobs inside a growing economy — is the effort by him and his Environmental Protection Agency administrator, Scott Pruitt, to de-regulate energy markets. But if Trump withdraws from the Paris accord because its goals conflict with his jobs goals, the dire headlines will be on a scale with the invasion of Pearl Harbour.

A Trump decision against Paris will exist only as a political catastrophe, a break with "more than 190 countries" just as the details of the entire Trump trip to Europe last week were reduced to one thing — Nato’s Article 5.

It is conventional wisdom that Trump is a unique political outsider, almost a loner who uses the new media of Twitter to rage against establishments everywhere.

The reality is that the substance of the Trump presidency on energy, education, taxes, regulation or America’s foreign role doesn’t square with the standard, liberal political model dominant since the Supreme Court decided Bush v Gore in 2000. They’re giving him what they gave George W Bush, which is credit for nothing. It is not new.

The danger for Trump is that unless he re-orients his energies — away from the fake-news obsession and toward executing his agenda — he becomes marginalised. Swathes of the media do have a credibility problem with much of the public. But that no longer matters, because many media platforms have decided to set aside nominal standards of objectivity and turn partisanship and resistance into a business model, pitching their coverage to half the electorate and ignoring the rest as commercially irrelevant.

Trump keeps saying they should thank him because he’s building their audiences. This misapprehends what is taking place now. They are turning the angry Trump tweets and, indeed, Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into pure political entertainment for their customers. They will make Trump their tweeting, dancing bear, if he lets them.

If the goal of any conceivable White House re-organisation is to defeat these forces on their own terms, it is not going to happen. This presidency will win on policy success or fall on wretched political excess. A rightly organised Trump White House would keep or hire people who understand the difference, and toss out the rest.