Temer says he has support, but court may yet oust him

Cabinet ministers and government allies have given strong support for the continuation of Temer’s reform agenda while taking a more cautious view of the president’s destiny.

Earlier in the day, finance minister Henrique Meirelles said that now was the right time to push through an overhaul of Brazil’s pension system and that he expected a vote in the lower house of congress by mid-June. Asked about the president’s position, Meirelles said he was working on the hypothesis that Temer would stay in power.

In speeches broadcast on national TV and social media, Temer has repeatedly denied all accusations of wrongdoing and said he will not resign. The president has tried to maintain a normal agenda, announcing ministerial changes and visiting regions of the country affected by heavy rains over the weekend.

Electoral court ruling

The most direct threat to his mandate could come as early as next week. On June 6, Brazil’s top electoral court, the TSE, is due to resume its judgment on the 2014 election campaign when Temer ran as Dilma Rousseff’s vice-presidential candidate. The court is currently assessing whether to invalidate the results on the basis it was financed with illegal campaign donations. An adverse ruling could see Temer stripped of the presidency.

"The TSE judgment tends to create a certain amount of instability," the president said. "The best solution would be if the TSE judged the case in three or four days."

Temer’s team is working on a scenario whereby one of the judges would request more time to analyse the case, or hold Rousseff solely responsible for any wrongdoing while exonerating Temer, according to one presidential aide.

The real gained slightly on Monday, adding to the currency’s modest recovery in the wake of a dramatic sell-off when the allegations against the president were made public. The São Paulo stock index fell 324 points in trading on Monday.

Bloomberg