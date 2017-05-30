Manuel Antonio Noriega has died aged 83

Panama City — Panama’s former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega has died.

Noriega, 83, passed away in the Panama City public Santo Tomas hospital late on Monday. He had been recovering from surgery he had in early March to remove a brain tumour, and a subsequent operation to clean up cerebral bleeding.

The announcement of his death was made by government communications secretary Manuel Dominguez.

"Mr Noriega died tonight [late Monday]," Dominguez told AFP.

Noriega had been serving prison time for murder and forced disappearances during his 1983-89 rule, and was being held in a prison cell overlooking the Panama Canal.

The ex-strongman had been granted temporary release on February 28 to undergo the medical procedure.

Following years of ill-health that included respiratory problems, prostate cancer and depression, Noriega’s family pleaded with authorities to him to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

But the government rejected their appeals, and said Noriega would return to prison once he recovered from the brain tumour surgery.

Noriega was toppled in a December 1989 US military invasion.

After surrendering to US troops in January 1990, he was flown to the US where he was convicted on drug trafficking and money-laundering charges, and sentenced to prison.

In 2010 Noriega was sent to France, where he was convicted on money-laundering charges. The following year Noriega was extradited to Panama, where he was locked up for the 1985 murder of a political opponent, the 1989 murder of a military officer who attempted a coup against him, and for the massacre of soldiers rebelling against him.

Other cases were pending against him for the disappearance of people before he became dictator, back when he headed Panama’s National Guard.

In 2015, Noriega had apologised "to anybody who felt offended, affected, prejudiced or humiliated by my actions".

AFP