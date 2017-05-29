Trump braces to defend top aide over new Russia calls

Washington — Donald Trump, just back from his first international trip as US president, geared up to combat concerns on Sunday over aides’ ties to Russia including explosive reports that his son-in-law sought a secret communications line with Moscow.

The latest furore was stirred up after The Washington Post reported late on Friday that Jared Kushner — arguably Trump’s closest White House aide and husband to the president’s eldest daughter Ivanka — made before his inauguration proposal to the Russian ambassador to set up a secret, bug-proof link with the Kremlin.

Kushner even suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the US to protect such a channel from monitoring, The Post said.

If confirmed, the report would raise new questions about the Trump team’s relationship with the Russians, who US intelligence agencies say tried to sway the November election in Trump’s favour.

After some delay, a senior Trump administration official en route back to Washington briefed reporters for almost 25 minutes, on matters from anti-terror cooperation to the administration’s view that the summit had been a smashing success — despite huge differences on climate change.Trump plans to make an announcement within the week on his climate position, the official said. But the said official did not address the Kushner reports Saturday.