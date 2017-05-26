Trump sounds off about German car exports

"I don’t want to comment but I have to," said the head of the EU executive, who is in overall charge of the giant economic bloc’s trading relationship with the rest of the world. "It is not true the president was aggressive in his approach. This a translation problem," he said in Italy at the G7 summit attended by Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders.

"He did not say the Germans were behaving bad. He said we have a problem. It was not aggressive."

Trump’s economic advisor Gary Cohn also insisted the exchanges had been amicable but that an important issue for the new administration had been put on the table. "He said they’re very bad on trade but he doesn’t have a problem with Germany," Cohn told reporters, saying Trump had highlighted his father’s German heritage.

"He said: ‘I don’t have a problem with Germany, I have a problem with German trade’," Cohn insisted.

According to the German media reports, Trump had complained bitterly about the likes of Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes selling millions of vehicles to the US and vowed to stop it.

Whatever the truth, the issue did not prevent Trump and Merkel enjoying a light-hearted moment together at the start of the G7 summit, when they were seen laughing in the company of Britain’s Theresa May and EU president Donald Tusk.

Last month, Juncker aides were accused of feeding details of a dinner meeting he had with May about Britain leaving the EU. That leak also went to German media and prompted Tusk to warn a lack of privacy would make the Brexit talks impossible. He issued a similar warning on Friday.