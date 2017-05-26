Donald Trump berates Nato allies for not paying their ‘fair share’ on defence

Trump’s rebuke of mainly European allies for not spending the recommended 2% of GDP on defence came during a ceremony marking the September 11 2001, terrorist attacks on the US, when Nato invoked for the first and only time its mutual-defence clause.

Trump said Nato would have had $119bn more if Nato members had lived up to their obligations. "Two percent is the bare minimum for confronting today’s very real and very vicious threats," he said.

Trump’s comments may disappoint some officials in Europe who had hoped that the US president would offer a public endorsement of Nato’s mutual-defence doctrine at the ceremony that honoured Article 5, as the provision is known. Trump referred to it only in the context of 9/11, never returning to the topic to state directly that he supported the clause beyond saying that he stood with his Nato allies.

Despite the scant mention of the article, Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer insisted "there’s 100% commitment to Article 5. We’re not playing cutesy with this. He’s fully committed."

During his election campaign, Trump had raised questions about whether the idea that any Nato country must come to the defence of any other was outdated.

"We have heard President Trump before being very blunt on the message of fair burden sharing," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting. The US president had been very clear on his commitment to Nato’s collective defence clause, but also "on his expectations", he said.