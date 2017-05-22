GRAFT ALLEGATIONS
Brazil edges to crisis as Michel Temer refuses to quit
A lame-duck president clinging to power could bring hundreds of thousands onto the streets
Brasilia — Brazilian President Michel Temer’s refusal to resign in the face of a Supreme Court investigation raises the prospect of a drawn-out fight for survival by an unpopular leader that would stall reforms, deter investors and leave Latin America’s largest economy adrift.
Legal experts and some of Temer’s political allies said his determination to fight corruption allegations could prolong a political crisis for months. That could halt congressional passage of measures needed to pull Brazil from its worst recession.
The prospect of Brazil tumbling back into political paralysis just a year after the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff sent the benchmark Bovespa stock index toppling 9% on Thursday, its biggest daily decline since the 2008 financial crisis.
Details of a plea bargain deal by executives of the world’s largest meatpacking company, JBS, released on Friday showed Temer accused of attempts to obstruct a corruption probe and of receiving $4.6m in bribes.
In a strongly worded televised address on Saturday, Temer said a secret recording by JBS chairman Joesley Batista had been edited to incriminate him. He asked the Supreme Court to suspend its probe until the recording’s integrity could be verified.
"Brazil will not be derailed. I will continue to lead the government," Temer said, denouncing Batista as a "criminal" who fled to New York before the storm surrounding his plea deal broke. Batista was not available for comment.
In addition to the Supreme Court investigation, Temer faces growing calls for his impeachment and a legal battle over the alleged illegal funding of his 2014 vice-presidential campaign.
Analysts said the possibility of an increasingly isolated, lame-duck president clinging to power could bring hundreds of thousands of angry Brazilians onto the streets.
Some Temer allies have already abandoned his coalition and the coming days will determine whether he has enough support in Congress to weather the storm.
Reuters
