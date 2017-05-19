Driver who killed a Times Square tourist is due in court on Friday

New York — The US Navy recruit who drove his car along a crowded Times Square sidewalk, killing a young woman and injuring many others, is due to appear in court in Manhattan on Friday to face charges of murder, attempted murder and vehicular homicide.

Richard Rojas knocked pedestrians into the air as he sped for three blocks in his burgundy Honda sedan through one of the city’s busiest areas on Thursday before crashing into a metal stanchion, the New York Police Department said.

Rojas, who is from the Bronx area of New York City, had been arrested twice for drunken driving, in 2008 and 2015, and once in May on a charge of menacing, for threatening another man with a knife, police said.

Police said Rojas was evidently intoxicated on Thursday. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital after he was detained.

"We know he had something in his system, but we haven’t had the toxicology back yet," said police department spokesperson Adam Navarro. City officials do not consider the incident an act of terrorism, mayor Bill de Blasio said during a visit to the scene on Thursday.

Police said the young woman killed on the sidewalk was 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman, who was on vacation with her family from Michigan. Twenty-two people were injured.