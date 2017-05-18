Wolf of Wall Street producer in talks to settle lawsuit

Los Angeles — The producer of the movie The Wolf of Wall Street is in talks with the US Justice Department to settle a lawsuit alleging the movie was funded by money siphoned from a Malaysian state investment fund.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Red Granite Pictures, which was co-founded by Riza Aziz, a stepson of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, and the US asked a federal judge in Los Angeles to extend a deadline in the lawsuit so they can "focus on their ongoing negotiations".

The case against the 2013 Martin Scorsese picture is part of more than a dozen forfeiture lawsuits the US filed last year against more than $1bn in assets, allegedly acquired with money stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The assets include mansions in Beverly Hills, California, luxury condos in New York, and art work.

The US Justice Department is seeking the profits, royalties and distribution proceeds that are owed to Red Granite Pictures. The movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, took in $392m in worldwide ticket sales, according to website BoxOfficeMojo.

Malaysian financier

Aziz is a friend of Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, the Malaysian financier the US alleges orchestrated the scheme that looted a total of $3.5bn from the $8bn Malaysian fund going back to 2009.

Trusts for Low and his family are fighting the lawsuits seeking to forfeit hundreds of millions of dollars in assets, including a stake in New York’s Park Lane Hotel, a stake in EMI Music Publishing, a $35m Bombardier Jet, and a $30m penthouse at Time Warner Centre.

Low has said he provided consulting to 1MDB that didn’t break any laws, while the fund and Razak have both denied wrongdoing.

Matthew Schwartz, a lawyer for Red Granite Pictures, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the negotiations. Thom Mrozek, a spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles, declined to comment.

Bloomberg