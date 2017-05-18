Michel Temer, Brazil’s new president, tainted by graft claims

Investors dumped Brazilian assets in foreign markets after the news broke late in Brazil, as the prospect of Temer becoming enmeshed in a fresh political crisis clouded the prospects for his unpopular reform agenda, considered key to ending a deep recession.

Scattered protests sprang up in front of the presidential palace and along Sao Paulo’s main avenue as opposition legislators and even a high-profile ally called for Temer to step down.

"Given the gravity of the situation and the responsibility to keep Brazil from plunging into the imponderable, the only option is for President Michel Temer to resign," said senator Ronaldo Caiado, leader of the government-allied Democratas party in the senate.

JBS, the world’s biggest meatpacker, declined to comment. A senior JBS executive said there had been no formal communication about the matter within the company.

While the O Globo report described an unprecedented sting operation mounted by Brazil’s federal police in conjunction with senior JBS executives to snare several politicians, Temer was the one target that towered over the rest.

Batista used a hidden device to record an alleged discussion with Temer about hush money the executive was paying to Cunha, according to the newspaper. The report did not say what Cunha was asked to keep quiet about.

When Batista told Temer he was paying Cunha to remain silent, the president was recorded saying, "You need to keep that up, okay?" according to the newspaper, which did not say how it had obtained the information.

Cunha, once a powerful member of Temer’s ruling party, has previously said he had compromising information about several senior politicians linked to a vast political bribery scandal at state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro, or Petrobras.