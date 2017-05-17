Trump ‘engaged in obstruction of justice, an impeachable offence’

The revelation raised questions about whether the president is looking to influence the FBI at the same time the agency is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election, and possible collusion with Moscow by Trump associates. The memo’s emergence, after Trump fired Comey, had congressional Democrats raising the spectre that the president engaged in obstruction of justice, an impeachable offence.

White House denial

No one from the administration would respond to the memo on the record. Instead, the White House press office released an e-mailed statement denying Comey’s version of events. Trump "has never asked Mr Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," according to the statement. The description in the purported memo "is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr Comey," it said.

One frustrated senior administration official questioned why Comey didn’t complain to Department of Justice officials or to Congress if he thought Trump was trying to impede the Flynn investigation. Comey wrote the memo documenting the conversation with Trump because he was uneasy about the president’s request, even though the FBI director didn’t consider it a direct threat, said the person who received a copy. Trump said to Comey that Flynn was a" good guy", to which Comey agreed, the person said.

It wasn’t immediately clear who within the FBI received or saw the memo, or whether acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe was among them. The White House pointed to congressional testimony by McCabe last week in which he said there has been no effort to impede the FBI’s probe.

The FBI’s investigation is broader than just Flynn, and it’s possible McCabe was referring to the overall probe, the person said.

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Utah Republican Jason Chaffetz, wrote a letter to McCabe on Tuesday demanding all FBI memos and other records documenting communications between Comey and Trump by May 24.

FBI spokeswoman Carol Cratty declined to comment.

The turmoil spilled over into financial markets, as the S&P 500 Index slumped to a three-week low, the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index spiked the most since January, and Treasuries rallied with gold.