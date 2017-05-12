US retail sales jump as economic growth quickens after stale first quarter

Washington — US retail sales increased broadly in April while consumer prices rebounded, pointing to an acceleration in economic growth and steadily rising inflation that could keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in June.

The reports on Friday added to data on the labour market in suggesting that economic activity picked up at the start of the second quarter after almost stalling in the first three months of the year.

The commerce department said retail sales rose 0.4% in April after an upwardly revised 0.1% gain in March.

Sales rose 4.5% in April, year on year.

Economists had forecast overall retail sales increasing 0.6% in April. Excluding vehicles, petrol, building materials and food services, retail sales gained 0.2% after advancing 0.7% in March.

These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of GDP.

Prices of US treasuries extended gains after the data, while US stock index futures slightly added to losses. The dollar was weaker against a basket of currencies.

Fed funds futures show that traders saw a 78.5% chance of a rate increase at the Fed’s June 13-14 policy meeting. But the likelihood that the US central bank would raise rates twice before the end of 2017 fell after Friday’s data.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, increased at a 0.3% annualised rate in the first quarter, the weakest pace since the fourth quarter of 2009. That contributed to holding down first-quarter GDP growth to 0.7%.

In a separate report on Friday, the labour department said its consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% after dropping 0.3% in March. The rise in prices suggested that March’s drop, which was the first in 13 months, was an aberration.

In the 12 months to the end of April, the CPI increased 2.2%. While that was a slowdown from March’s 2.4% increase, it still exceeded the 1.7% average annual increase over the past 10 years.

Petrol prices jumped 1.2% after falling 6.2% in March. Food prices rose 0.2%, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.2% amid a surge in prices of fresh vegetables.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, edged up 0.1% last month, reversing March’s 0.1% dip. The monthly core CPI was restrained by declines in the prices of wireless phone services, medical care, vehicles and apparel.

Tightening labour market

In April, rental costs increased 0.3% after a similar gain in March. Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence rose 0.2%, matching March’s increase.

Signs of firming economic growth could bolster expectations of a Fed rate hike in June. Consumer spending was being supported by a tightening labour market, marked by an unemployment rate at a 10-year low of 4.4%. The core CPI increased 1.9% year-on-year, the smallest gain since October 2015, after rising 2% in March. Still, April’s increase was above the 1.8% average annual increase over the past decade.

Motor vehicle sales increased 0.7% in April after declining 0.5% in March. Sales at building material shops rebounded 1.2% in April after slumping 1.7% in March. Receipts at electronics and appliance shops increased 1.3%, adding to March’s 2.2% jump.

But sales at clothing shops fell 0.5%. Department store retailers have been hurt by declining traffic in shopping centres and increased competition from online retailers, led by Amazon.com.

On Thursday, retailer Macy’s reported a 4.6% drop in sales in the first quarter. Sales at online retailers jumped 1.4% in April.

Receipts at restaurants and bars gained 0.4% while sales at sporting goods and hobby outlets accelerated 0.6%.

