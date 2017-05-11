Heat on Trump in FBI case

Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey is threatening to quickly backfire on the president, who is now facing intense scrutiny from Democrats and even some Republicans over why he dismissed the man in charge of investigating his campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

Trump’s decision on Tuesday jolted the multiple congressional inquiries into Russia’s role in the 2016 election, fuelled calls for a special prosecutor and set the stage for a bruising battle to get Comey’s successor through Senate confirmation. Trump took to Twitter to defend the move — and attack his foes.

"The Democrats have said some of the worst things about James Comey, including the fact that he should be fired, but now they play so sad!" Trump tweeted on Wednesday morning. "James Comey will be replaced by someone who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

"Comey lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington, Republican and Democrat alike. When things calm down, they will be thanking me!" Trump said in another post.

The White House pushed back against criticism that the move was designed to derail the Russia probes. "When are they going to let it go?" White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told Fox News on Tuesday evening, saying Comey’s dismissal would not affect the FBI’s investigation. "It’s kind of getting absurd. There’s nothing there."

If Trump was trying to put the Russia questions behind him, firing Comey will certainly have the opposite effect, as the US president now has the power to choose who will oversee the ongoing probe of his own election campaign.

The move struck a nerve in Washington because the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is not just another presidential appointee.

The FBI is supposed to be shielded from politics, with its director serving a 10-year term and expected to have independence to pursue investigations wherever they lead — including to the Oval Office.

Some prominent Senate Republicans said the decision to fire the FBI chief — a move that has only happened once before — was troubling.

"I’ve spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey’s firing," Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona wrote on Twitter. "I just can’t do it."

Armed Services chairman John McCain said "the president’s decision to remove the FBI director only confirms the need and urgency" for a "special congressional committee to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election". Intelligence chairman Richard Burr, who leads one of the Russia probes, said Trump’s move "further confuses an already difficult investigation by the committee".

In a bit of provocative timing, the White House announced just hours after Comey’s firing that Trump would welcome Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the Oval Office on Wednesday for a closed-door meeting.

According to the White House, the Russia probes had nothing to do with Comey’s dismissal. Deputy attorney-general Rod Rosenstein wrote that Comey should be fired because of his handling of the probe into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s private e-mail server, citing the director’s decision to publicly announce his findings upon closing the probe last July.

Yet the facts of that inquiry were well-known when Trump took office in January and asked Comey to stay on in the job.

