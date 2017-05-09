Trump must address claim Russia hacked Macron’s campaign, US official says

Washington — A senior US legislator pushed President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday to respond to concerns that Russia was responsible for a hacking attack on the campaign of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron.

"Mr Macron’s victory in Sunday’s election does not diminish the need for the Trump administration to take this attack seriously and to work closely with the French government to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent similar attacks from taking place in the future," senator Richard Durbin, the number two Democrat in the Senate, wrote in a letter to administration officials, including director of national intelligence Dan Coats, and Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney-general.

Jeff Sessions, Trump’s attorney-general, has removed himself from probes of Russian election interference after failing to disclose his meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the US.