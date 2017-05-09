Florida’s chicken industry investigated for anti-competitive behaviour

Chicago — Top US chicken companies Tyson Foods and Pilgrim’s Pride said on Monday that Florida’s attorney-general sought information from them regarding a probe into possible anti-competitive behaviour, widening a legal review into chicken pricing.

Florida attorney-general Pam Bondi’s office has opened an investigation into allegations made in civil lawsuits, filed last year in federal court in Chicago, that Tyson and other chicken processors conspired to fix prices, Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said.

Shares of Tyson, the leading US meat processor, fell 6% to $59.48 after it reported a slump in quarterly profits. It also disclosed that Bondi’s office had requested information from the company through a "civil investigative demand". "We continue to believe the anti-trust claims that prompted the Florida attorney-general to open this investigation are without merit, but we are co-operating with ... the investigation," Mickelson said.

Pilgrim’s Pride, mostly owned by Brazilian meat-packer JBS, also received "an inquiry from Florida attorney-general, similar to other chicken companies", spokesman Cameron Bruett said. Pilgrim’s Pride shares dropped 1.2% to $24.75.

Kylie Mason, Bondi’s press secretary, declined to comment, citing an active investigation.

The US chicken sector, which is dominated by a few large companies, has come under increased scrutiny over the past year as customers and farmers allege anti-trust violations relating to pricing, production and compensation.

Tyson said Bondi’s office had requested information primarily related to the Georgia Dock, a pricing index for chicken products formerly published by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. State officials suspended the index last year amid concerns that chicken companies could manipulate it.

Florida has also asked Sanderson Farms for information relating to the index. "It’s not uncommon to see state attorney-generals investigate anti-trust allegations made in civil cases that seek to collect damages on behalf of consumers within their states," said Mickelson.

Florida’s request came after Tyson said in February that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, which has declined further comment on the commission’s action, said at the time that it believed the subpoena was related to allegations of price fixing. Pivotal Research Group analyst Timothy Ramey said "the risk of a major finding of industry collusion is top of mind" due to the probes.

Net income attributable to Tyson declined to $340m in the quarter ended April 1 from $432m a year earlier. Fires at two chicken plants and lower sales in Tyson’s prepared foods division weighed on results.

Reuters