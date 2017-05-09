World / Americas

QUESTIONING OVER RUSSIANS

Donald Trump urges Senate to probe fired acting attorney-general on leaks

The US leader tweets Sally Yates knew about leaks of classified information to newspapers

09 May 2017 - 05:16 Margaret Talev and Larry Liebert
Warning: Fired acting attorney-general Sally Yates was expected to be questioned about Michael Flynn’s conversations. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — President Donald Trump sought to shape the US Senate’s questioning of fired acting attorney-general Sally Yates hours before she was to testify on what White House officials knew about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s conversations with the Russians.

Trump suggested on Twitter on Monday Yates knew about leaks of classified information to newspapers and urged senators to press her on the matter.

"Ask Sally Yates, under oath, if she knows how classified information got into the newspapers soon after she explained it to WH Council," Trump tweeted, an apparent reference to Yates’s outreach in January to White House counsel Donald McGahn about contact between Flynn and Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Trump suggested in a separate tweet on Monday problems with Flynn, fired in February, should have been flagged by the previous administration. Flynn, the one-time director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, had been "given the highest security clearance by the Obama administration — but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that", Trump wrote.

Yates and James Clapper, director of national intelligence under President Barack Obama, were due to go before the senate judiciary subcommittee on crime and terrorism on Monday for public testimony on "Russian interference" in the 2016 election.

Yates was expected to be questioned about how blunt a warning she gave the incoming administration that Flynn had provided a misleading account of a telephone conversation with Russia’s ambassador to the US during Trump’s transition to the White House. News reports indicated Yates warned the Trump team Flynn, eventually forced out for misleading Vice-President Mike Pence about the call, might even become a target for Russian blackmail.

The Russians knew Flynn discussed a potential easing of US sanctions on the call, despite his denials. So did US intelligence agencies, legislators say.

Yates was fired as acting attorney-general after she instructed government lawyers not to enforce Trump’s initial order restricting travel to the US by people from Muslim nations.

Trump and some Republican legislators have claimed the Obama administration had intelligence agencies "unmask" the names of Trump associates that had been redacted in reports on surveillance of foreign subjects and then leaked that information.

Bloomberg

