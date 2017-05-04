Venezuelan protests rage as jailed Lopez supporters stage vigil

Officials accused Lopez’s family of stirring up a media frenzy to get attention and further stoke the protests.

"Today is May 3, it’s 9 pm I’m sending a message to my family and my children that I am well," said Lopez, 46, standing cross-armed in front of cell bars and looking healthy in a sleeveless white T-shirt.

But Lopez’s wife Lilian Tintori rejected the video as "false" and spent the night outside the jail.

Lopez is Venezuela’s most prominent imprisoned politician, and US President Donald Trump in February called for his release after a White House meeting with Tintori.

The US-educated economist and leader of the hard-line Popular Will party is accused of inciting violence, and in 2015 was sentenced to almost 14 years behind bars.

The government says he is a dangerous agitator, pointing to his involvement in a brief 2002 coup against the late Hugo Chavez, when Lopez even helped arrest a Cabinet minister.

Lopez’s supporters say he was tried in a kangaroo court because he had been viewed as a future presidential hopeful and a threat to Maduro.

HUNDREDS JAILED

Maduro’s call on Monday to rewrite the constitution has energised the protest movement, and images of a military vehicle running over a demonstrator on Wednesday caused further outrage.

The opposition is so far maintaining momentum despite fatigue, injuries, disruptions to daily life, and fears that protests will end up flopping like so many times in the past.

None of their demands have been met so far and Maduro has said he will not bend to them.

Demonstrators are seeking early elections to remove Maduro and bring an end to a devastating recession that has food and medicine running short. The government says the opposition wants a coup and many demonstrators are simply vandals.

Reuters