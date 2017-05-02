New York braces for ‘hot welcome’ and gridlock when Trump returns

New York — New York is bracing for US President Donald Trump’s first trip back to his hometown since taking office in January in a Thursday visit that’s expected to draw protests and snarl traffic in the country’s most populous city.

The trip could mark a repeat of the chaotic time between his November 8 election and January 20 swearing-in, when crowds of protesters and admirers flocked outside his home in the gold-metal-clad Fifth Avenue Trump Tower.

The early days of the Trump administration have brought aggressive rhetoric and moves to crack down on immigration, as well as roll back environmental regulations, much of which has ruffled feathers in the liberal north-east city. Anti-Trump activists, some of whom have organised marches across the country since Trump’s stunning election victory, are planning loud protests to mark the native son’s return.

"A very hot welcome is being planned for Mr Trump," said Alexis Danzig, a member of Rise and Resist, an informal group of activists that formed as Trump came to power. "We’ll be out in full force to voice our grievances."

Trump’s business dealings and romantic fall-outs were constant tabloid fodder in the 1980s and 1990s. His TV show, The Apprentice, broadcast Trump to the world as the ultimate Big Apple deal-maker during the 2000s.

While the Trump brand is internationally associated with New York, fewer than one in five city residents voted for him. Mayor Bill de Blasio and governor Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, have said his stance on immigrants has put him at odds with a city where nearly a third of residents are foreign-born.