Donald Trump threatens to force a US government shutdown

Washington — On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump threatened to force a government shutdown later in 2017 after congressional Democrats and Republicans struck a budget deal that largely neglected his priorities.

"The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate, which are not there," Trump wrote on Twitter. "We either elect more Republican senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good ‘shutdown’ in September to fix mess."

The message appeared to encourage the Republican-controlled senate to change rules that now require 60 votes to end a filibuster of legislation.

Republicans reduced the threshold to 51 votes for Supreme Court nominees this year and could do the same for legislation with a simple majority vote.

The White House has tried to spin the budget deal reached by a bipartisan group of legislators in both chambers of congress as a victory, but Trump’s comments on Tuesday suggest frustration.

The bill does not provide as much money for a defence build-up as Trump requested and also does not fund a wall on the Mexican border, while preserving federal funding for Planned Parenthood, the women’s health service that provides abortions.

Democrats have expressed satisfaction with the agreement, which keeps the government running to the end of September, the end of fiscal 2017.

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday, Trump indicated that he did not want to see a shutdown — at least not in May.

"Both sides agree, we have to keep government going, we don’t want to shut government," he said. "We’ll have more of these to discuss in the future," he said of the budget deal.

